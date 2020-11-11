Crime Watch 8

1 dead after shooting on the city’s east side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 300 block of North Colorado Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a person shot. That’s in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side near East New York Street and North Sherman Drive.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a person had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

Information about what led to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified was not immediately available. Authorities have not identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

