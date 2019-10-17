Man found dead with gunshot wound at apartments on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man believed to be in his 30s was found dead Wednesday night on the city’s northeast side, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched on reports of shots fired just after 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Edgemere Court. That’s in the Hubbard Gardens apartment complex.

Police said the man had suffered apparent trauma from a gunshot wound. The man was not immediately identified by police, but a person who knew him arrived at the scene during the police investigation.

IMPD officers said they believe they heard the shots fired at Hubbard Gardens while they were investigating the targeted shooting of two women at another apartment complex in the 3400 block of East 38th Street around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police had no information on a possible suspect.