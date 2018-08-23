1 dead after west side shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One person was fatally shot on the west side of Indy on Aug. 22, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - One man is dead after a Wednesday evening shooting on the city's west side.

The fatal shooting happened in the 700 block of Arnolda Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area for reports of a person shot.

After arriving on scene, an unresponsive male victim, who was suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, was located down on the sidewalk.

Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.