1 dead, another injured in hotel shooting on city’s west

Red and blue police lights atop a police car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another injured in a shooting early Friday morning at a hotel on the city’s west side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person stabbed and shot at 1629 Sugar Grove Ave. at 3:30 a.m. That’s the Sleep Inn and Suites and Conference Center near the intersection of W. 16th Street.

Officers arrived and located two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

One was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where they later died. The second person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police later determined no one was stabbed at the location.

No further information was provided.