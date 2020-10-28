Crime Watch 8

1 dead at gunshot scene on west side; police say it’s 200th homicide of 2020

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 7:25 p.m. Oct. 27, 2020, to Scarlet Oak Court and Lawnview Lane. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person who died after police were sent to an accident Tuesday night on the west side is the city’s 200th homicide of 2020, IMPD said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly after 7:25 p.m. Tuesday to Scarlet Oak Court and Lawnview Lane. That’s in a residential area just east of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A medical crew was sent about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to North Tibbs Avenue and Lawnview Lane for an unsafe gunshot scene.

IMPD called it a death investigation.

No additional details on whether the area is safe, the victim, or a possible suspect were immediately available.

