Crime Watch 8

1 dead, found unresponsive at residence on city’s northeast side

Police lights atop a patrol car illuminate a strip of crime scene tape at a generic crime scene. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found unresponsive due to a gunshot wound at a residence Thursday on the city’s northeast side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers responded to the the 3400 block of N. Leland Avenue and located a person dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are responding to the scene.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.