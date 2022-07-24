Crime Watch 8

1 dead from fatal-hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died Sunday morning from a hit-and-run accident, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 12:30 a.m. IMPD officers found a man struck by a vehicle at the 6300 block of East 56th Street, police say.

According to IMPD, the vehicle was not at the scene upon arrival of officers.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the man deceased, police say.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to called accident investigations at 317-327-6200, or remain anonymous by dialing 317-262-TIPS.