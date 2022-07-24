Crime Watch 8

1 dead from fatal-hit-and-run

(WISH Photo)
by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died Sunday morning from a hit-and-run accident, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 12:30 a.m. IMPD officers found a man struck by a vehicle at the 6300 block of East 56th Street, police say.

According to IMPD, the vehicle was not at the scene upon arrival of officers.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the man deceased, police say.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to called accident investigations at 317-327-6200, or remain anonymous by dialing 317-262-TIPS.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Russia FM visits Egypt, part of Africa trip amid Ukraine war

International /

Stormy Sunday evening

Weather Blog /

Two shot, one in critical condition in east side shooting

Crime Watch 8 /

Pope’s Indigenous tour signals a rethink of mission legacy

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.