Crime Watch 8

1 dead in crash on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after being struck by vehicle on the city’s South Side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD has the area shut down at South East Street and Sumner Avenue.

According to IMPD, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. this morning. IMPD said a dark-colored sedan fled the scene after striking the woman pedestrian.