1 dead in double shooting on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a double shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Straw Hat Drive, near Emerson Avenue and Shelbyville Road, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

Two people were shot, and one of those two died, according to Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs.

No additional information about the identities of the victims or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.

