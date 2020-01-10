1 dead in hit-and-run at State Road 135, Thompson Road

Medics were called for a cardiac arrest report about 7:15 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020, at East Thompson Road and State Road 135, Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Chad Epler)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian has died in what police are calling a hit-and-run Thursday night on the south side.

Medics were called to a cardiac arrest report about 7:15 p.m. Thursday at East Thompson Road and State Road 135.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers at the scene said a passerby found a body in the intersection, which was shut down for an investigation. They do not have a description of the vehicle involved. Officers were trying to reconstruction the hit-and-run to gain information.

The identity of the victim has not been released.