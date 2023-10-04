1 dead in shooting at east side apartment complex; 2nd fatal shooting in 3 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after being shot and killed at an east side apartment complex off North Mitthoeffer Road, police say.

The name or age of the person has not been shared yet.

Around 7:57 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive North on a report of a person shot. That is in the Amber Woods apartment complex off North Mitthoeffer Road near East 38th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Investigators are working to gather further information regarding the shooting.

This is the second fatal shooting at the Amber Woods apartment complex in three days. On Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot in the same block of John Marshall Drive North.