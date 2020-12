1 dead in shooting near Brookside Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead following a shooting on the city’s near east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 1900 block of Houston St. just after 8:15 a.m. on Thursday. That’s on the north end of Brookside Park.

Officers arrived to find a deceased person.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No information on a suspect has been provided.