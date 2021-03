1 dead in shooting northeast of downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Friday morning killed a man northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Holloway Avenue just before 3 a.m. That’s near 16th Street and Hillside Avenue.

Officers said people who live in the area told them they heard some type of argument before gunshots.

Right now there is no word on a possible suspect.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.