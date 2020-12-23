1 dead in shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 900 of Oakland Avenue — that’s near 10th and Rural streets — around 10:12 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a person shot who was pronounced deceased, police said.

No additional information about the identity of the person who died or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.