Crime Watch 8

1 dead in shooting on city’s east side

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 900 of Oakland Avenue — that’s near 10th and Rural streets — around 10:12 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a person shot who was pronounced deceased, police said.

No additional information about the identity of the person who died or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Gr8 Comeback’: Carmel Market District Chef’s Case

Gr8 Comeback /

Muncie community volunteers rebuild home for Vietnam veteran

All Indiana /

Clerk critically injured in shooting during robbery of Dollar Tree store on northeast side

Crime Watch 8 /

There’s a new addition at the Miami Zoo: a baby giant anteater

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.