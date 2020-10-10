Crime Watch 8

Man in his 40s dead in shooting on city’s near north side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Friday night in a shooting on the city’s near north side.

Around 9:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Park Avenue, near 30th Street and College Avenue, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a possible person shot.

They arrived to find a man in his 40s who appeared to be suffering from trauma. Part of that trauma appeared to be from a gunshot wound, Maj. Harold Turner said at the scene.

Officers and friends started life-saving actions. Medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced him deceased, Turner said.

The suspect was inside a vehicle with at least one other person. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Park Avenue, Turner said at the scene.

