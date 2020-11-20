Crime Watch 8

1 dead in shooting on city’s northeast side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Friday afternoon shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3900 block of Delmont Drive — that’s near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road — around 4:40 p.m. Friday on a report of a possible person shot.

They arrived to find a victim who was deceased, said Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

