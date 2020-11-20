1 dead in shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Friday afternoon shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3900 block of Delmont Drive — that’s near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road — around 4:40 p.m. Friday on a report of a possible person shot.

They arrived to find a victim who was deceased, said Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.