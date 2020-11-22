Crime Watch 8

1 dead in shooting on city’s northwest side

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Saturday shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of 52nd Street and Georgetown Road around 6:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said by email.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

Police at 7:15 p.m. said the intersection would be partially closed for at least an hour because of the investigation.

Trending Headlines

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Teen charged in killings poses with ‘Silver Spoons’ actor

National /

Judge throws out Trump bid to stop PA vote certification

Election /

US coronavirus cases top 12 million, expert says spread is now ‘faster’ than ever

Coronavirus /

Saturday evening forecast

Video Forecast /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.