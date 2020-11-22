1 dead in shooting on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Saturday shooting on the city’s northwest side.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of 52nd Street and Georgetown Road around 6:30 p.m.
They arrived to find a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said by email.
No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.
Police at 7:15 p.m. said the intersection would be partially closed for at least an hour because of the investigation.
News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.