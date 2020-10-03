Man killed in shooting on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Friday night in a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

The man’s death marks the 173rd homicide in 2020 in Indianapolis, exceeding the city’s 2019 total but not breaking the city’s homicide record. City officials said at this rate, the city is on track to total 220 homicides this year.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 4400 block of Moller Road, just south of 46th Street, around 10:49 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find a man who had suffered a gunshot wound dead in a parking lot in the area, Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs said by email.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.