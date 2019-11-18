1 dead in shooting on far west side

Police on Nov. 17, 2019, investigated a fatal shooting on Staton Place East Drive, near West 10th Street and Country Club Road. (WISH Photo/Sierra Hignite)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s far west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 800 block of Staton Place East Drive, near West 10th Street and Country Club Road, around 10:15 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

The person was initially in critical condition, police said, but was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No information on the circumstances of the shooting or the identity of the victim was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.