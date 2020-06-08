Crime Watch 8

1 dead in shooting on north side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1900 block of Canary Court — near 79th Street and Ditch Road — just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a victim deceased at that location, IMPD said.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.

