1 dead in shooting on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s north side.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1900 block of Canary Court — near 79th Street and Ditch Road — just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.
They arrived to find a victim deceased at that location, IMPD said.
No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.
News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.