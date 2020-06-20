Man dies in shooting at townhomes on northeast side

Police and medical crews were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. June 19, 2020, in the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after he was shot Friday night outside townhomes on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police and medical crews were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. That’s the Towne & Country townhomes southeast of East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Callers to 911 reported hearing multiple shots fired, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

News release