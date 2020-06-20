Man dies in shooting at townhomes on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after he was shot Friday night outside townhomes on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
Police and medical crews were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. That’s the Towne & Country townhomes southeast of East 42nd Street and North Post Road.
Callers to 911 reported hearing multiple shots fired, police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
News release
“INCIDENT TYPE: Homicide Investigation
“INCIDENT LOCATION: 4000 Hampshire Ct.
“INDIANAPOLIS – On June 19, 2020 just before 9:26 p.m., IMPD Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Hampshire Ct. on a report of shots being fired. As officers were responding officers were advised of a person shot at the location. Officers arrived and located a male lying on the ground with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. IEMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.
“Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began canvassing the area for witnesses.
“The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will release the name of the decedent once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.
“Anyone who has any further information on this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Unit at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). No media inquiries will be answered at either of these phone numbers and all requests should be submitted through the IMPD Public Affairs Office. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.”News release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department