1 dead in shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a Sunday night shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5200 block of Broadmoor Plaza, near 52nd Street and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive, around 11:13 p.m. Sunday on a report of person shot.

The arrived to find a person shot, who was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased, according to IMPD.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.