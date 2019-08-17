1 dead in shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Friday night in a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 4600 block of Edwardian Circle, near Interstate 65 and Georgetown Road, around 10:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot.

A person shot at that location was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs.

No additional details about the circumstances of the shooting, the identity of the victim or potential suspects was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.