Crime Watch 8

1 dead in shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Sunday afternoon shooting on the city’s southwest side near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3200 block of Joey Way, near the intersection of South Lynhurst Drive and West Troy Avenue, on a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately provide any information about the gender, age or identity of the victim. No information about what led up to the shooting or a possible suspect was immediately released.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.