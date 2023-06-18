1 dead in shooting on west side

Red and blue police lights on top of an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s west side, police say.

This is the second fatal shooting on the city’s west side in 12 hours.

Around 9:41 a.m. on Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the 2000 block of Lohr Drive on a report of shots fired.

The 2000 block of Lohr Drive is in a residential area off West 21st Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a person with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.

This story will be updated with further information once available.