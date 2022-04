Crime Watch 8

1 dead in south side shooting

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 2 p.m. April 18, 2022, to the shooting in the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s south side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 2 p.m. Monday to the shooting in the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue. That’s off South Keystone avenues north of the I-65 interchange.

No information regarding the death or a possible suspect has been released.