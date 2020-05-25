1 dead in stabbing on southeast side

A person died after a stabbing on May 24, 2020, on South Oxford Street. (WISH Photo/Chad Epler)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Sunday after a stabbing on the city’s southeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3200 block of South Oxford Street, a residential area near Rural Street between Troy Avenue and Interstate 65, on a report of a person stabbed.

They arrived to find a person stabbed who did not survive the stabbing injuries, IMPD said.

No additional information about the identity of the person who died or the circumstances that led to the stabbing were immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.