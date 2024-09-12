Search
1 detained after fatal shooting on Indy’s west side

Indianapolis police say one person is being held for questioning after a fatal shooting near Holt Road and Michigan Street on the city's west side. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say one person is being held for questioning after a fatal shooting near Holt Road and Michigan Street on the city’s west side.

At 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at the Maple Creek Village Apartments, located at 3800 W. Michigan St.

Officers arrived and found a person shot. The victim was first listed in critical condition but died a short time later.

A suspect was detained at the scene, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson.

No other information was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

