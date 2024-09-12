1 detained after fatal shooting on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say one person is being held for questioning after a fatal shooting near Holt Road and Michigan Street on the city’s west side.
At 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at the Maple Creek Village Apartments, located at 3800 W. Michigan St.
Officers arrived and found a person shot. The victim was first listed in critical condition but died a short time later.
A suspect was detained at the scene, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson.
No other information was immediately available.
News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.
