1 dies, 1 critical in shooting at Menards on Indianapolis northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and another was critically injured after a shooting Wednesday evening at a home improvement retail store on the city’s northeast side, police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 5:30 p.m. at a Menards, 7701 E. 42nd St. That is near the Pendleton Pike and I-465 interchange.
Officers arrived and located two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
IMPD says both are listed in critical condition.