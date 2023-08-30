1 dies, 1 critical in shooting at Menards on Indianapolis northeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2023, at Menards, 7701 E. 42nd St. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and another was critically injured after a shooting Wednesday evening at a home improvement retail store on the city’s northeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 5:30 p.m. at a Menards, 7701 E. 42nd St. That is near the Pendleton Pike and I-465 interchange.

Officers arrived and located two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD says both are listed in critical condition.