1 dies, 1 hurt after police chase leads to crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after losing control of a car during a Lawrence Police Department chase .

Lawrence Police Department says it observed a disturbance between a silver car and a black truck being operated in an aggressive manner toward each other about 3 a.m. Saturday. Also, someone throwing items was at the silver car, police say.

Police followed the vehicles as they drove east on 46th Street to Post Road, then south on Post Road to 42nd Street, where the silver car turned east on 42nd Street while the black truck remained stopped at a red light on Post Road.

Police followed the silver car east on 42nd Street and saw the vehicle change lanes into the westbound traffic lane, then change lanes again to the eastbound lane. Later, the silver car changed again into the westbound lanes, returned to the eastbound lane, and abruptly stopped sideways in front of a black truck. That’s where police noticed the passenger side door of the silver car open in an aggressive manner, and the passenger exited from the silver car, police say.

Police think a carjacking or another felony crime was in progress, and activated emergency lights. The passenger door of the silver car shut, and it sped east in the 9100 block of 42nd Street, Lawrence police say.

Police began to pursue the fleeing silver car east on 42nd Street to German Church Road, south on German Church Road to 10th Street, west on 10th Street to Shadeland Avenue, then north on Shadeland Avenue.

Just north of 38th Street, police temporarily lost sight of the fleeing silver car as it drove over an railroad overpass on Shadeland Avenue after crossing the overpass in the 4200 block of Shadeland Avenue.

Police later found the driver of the silver car had lost control, crashed and rolled over. The passenger died after being ejected from the car. The driver, who’d been trapped after the crash, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Lawrence Police Department continued to investigate on Saturday morning.