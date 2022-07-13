Crime Watch 8

1 dies, 1 injured in shooting in residential area on east side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot about 4:55 p.m. July 13, 2022, in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and another was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting on the city’s east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot about 4:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue. That’s a residential area southwest of the intersection of East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

An initial alert from IMPD said the person who was injured was “awake and breathing.”

No information on the area’s safety or a possible suspect were immediately available from police.

