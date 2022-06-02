Crime Watch 8

1 dies, 2 hurt after shooting at apartments on southeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of "person shot" shortly after 7:50 p.m. June 1, 2022, in the 5100 block of Emerson Village Lane. That's in Emerson Village Apartments. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and two others were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at apartments on the city’s southeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of “person shot” shortly after 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Emerson Village Lane. That’s in Emerson Village Apartments, which is northeast of the intersection of Shelbyville road and Emerson Avenue.

The person who died had walked into Community Hospital South and later died, police say.

Another person walked into Franciscan St. Francis Health hospital. That person was said to be awake and breathing about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Another person was found at the crime scene with gunshot injuries. That person also was said to be awake and breathing about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.

No additional information was immediately available about the shooting.