1 dies after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person shot and critically injured late Monday night died shortly after arriving at a hospital, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not identify the person.

Online police reports show officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King St. around 11 p.m. on an initial vandalism report.

When they arrived, they instead located a person with a gunshot wound. They were rushed to a hospital, where they later died.

IMPD says homicide detectives and forensic services would be on scene for quite some time.