1 dies after shooting in neighborhood on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after an evening shooting in a neighborhood on the city’s west side.

Emergency medical crews and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called on a report of a person shot shortly after 6 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Exeter Avenue. That’s off West 16th Street a few blocks east of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The person shot was taken to an area hospital, IMPD said, later giving an update that the person had died.

IMPD said there is no threat to the neighborhood, but had no immediate information on a possible suspect or the name, age or gender of the person shot.