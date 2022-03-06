Crime Watch 8

1 dies after shooting in residential area near I-70

ice Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 4:15 p.m. March 6, 2022, in the 1600 block of Ingram Street. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Sunday afternoon shooting in a neighborhood on the city’s near-east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot just before 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Ingram Street. That’s just northeast of the Roosevelt Avenue underpass for I-70.

IMPD initially reported the person was in critical condition.

No additional details about the shooting were immediately available by 5 p.m. A spokesman for IMPD was going to brief the news media.