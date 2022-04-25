Crime Watch 8

1 dies after shooting on street at apartments off County Line Road

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon on the city’s south side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 2:45 p.m. Monday to the 8800 block of St. Peter Street. That’s the Fountain Lake Villas apartments located off County Line Road east of U.S 31.

IMPD had initially reported no condition was available on the person shot as he or she was taken to a hospital. About 5:55 p.m. Monday, IMPD said the person shot had died.

No additional information was immediately available from IMPD.

