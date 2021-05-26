Crime Watch 8

1 dies in east-side shooting; 4th person fatally shot since Friday near 38th, Mitthoeffer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s east side, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive North around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a person shot. That’s in the area of East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ID of the victim and information on what led to the shooting have not been released.

Wednesday’s shooting death was the fourth since Friday in the vicinity of 38th and Mitthoeffer.

On Friday, two men died and another man was wounded after a shooting inside a convenience store at the Phillips 66 gas station at 3813 N. Mitthoeffer Road.

On Monday, a man died after a shooting at the Spanish Oaks Apartments, just southeast of the intersection of 38th and Mitthoeffer.