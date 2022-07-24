Crime Watch 8

1 dies in hit-and-run on East 56th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died Sunday morning from a hit-and-run accident, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The man died at the scene. He was identified Monday as Andres Guerra Balderas, 43.

At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, IMPD officers found a man struck by a vehicle in the 6300 block of East 56th Street. That’s in a residential area west of I-465.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 317-327-6200, or remain anonymous by dialing 317-262-8477 for Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.