1 dies in late night shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a late-night shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot in the road near Emerson and University avenues just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. The intersection is in a residential area on the edge of Irvington, not far from Thomas Carr Howe High School.

IMPD says the man died at the scene.

Investigators don’t know what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.