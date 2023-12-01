1 dies in police shooting in semitruck near restaurant on southwest side

IMPD was called to a "call for help" involving a hostage situation about 7:20 p.m. Thursday at McDonald's, 4941 Knights Way. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police shooting Thursday night left a suspect dead after officers found a hostage situation inside a semitruck near a restaurant on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says no officers were hurt.

IMPD was called to a “call for help” involving a hostage situation about 7:20 p.m. Thursday at McDonald’s, 4941 Knights Way. That’s in an commercial area with restaurants, hotels and truck stops just southwest of the interchange for I-69 and I-465.

Medics were called to the scene for a person shot just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Lt. Shane Foley of IMPD says officers arrived to learn of a disturbance inside the semitruck and then forced their way into the cabin. The officers saw what appeared to be a hostage situation.

At some point, Foley says, an officer discharged a firearm and shot the suspect dead.

IMPD did not immediately share whether the suspect was male or female. IMPD also did not share if a hostage was injured.

One witness was cooperating with IMPD, and officers were seeking other witnesses at the scene.

IMPD about 8:45 p.m. Thursday was awaiting search warrants to search the semitruck.