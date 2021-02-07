1 dies in shooting at bar on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a shooting shortly after midnight Saturday in a commercial area on East Washington Street on the city’s east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly before 12:20 a.m. Sunday at 9439 W. Washington St. That’s the address of Fuzion Ultra Lounge, a bar and performance venue about a mile east of I-465 between South Post and South Mitthoeffer roads.

Information was not immediately available Sunday morning on the victim, what led to the shooting, or any suspect that police may be seeking.