1 dies in shooting on east side, 153rd intentional homicide of 2020

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medical crews was called about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020, to the intersection of East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a person was fatally shot Thursday night in what was initially believed to be a property-damage traffic accident.

The fatal shooting is the 153rd intentional homicide Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has recorded in 2020. That total matches the number of intentional homicides IMPD investigated in 2019. IMPD recorded 158 intentional homicides in 2018.

About 6:30 p.m. Thursday, an IMPD patrol was at the intersection of East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue, a commercial and residential area on the city’s east side. The patrol officer, believing there had been a traffic accident, went up to a gray sedan and found the person shot inside.

IMPD does not believe any other vehicles were involved in the traffic accident discovered by the patrol officer.

Police did not provide any information on whether a suspect is at large in the area. The name or gender of the victim was not immediately available.

IMPD was interviewing witnesses to the shooting.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, IMPD was at 177 for all homicides investigated in 2020. That exceeded the total of 172 in 2019, but not 178 in 2018 or the record of 179 in 2017. IMPD’s count excludes enclaves of Marion County, including Lawrence, Beech Grove, Speedway and Cumberland.