Crime Watch 8

1 dies in vehicle after shooting on eastbound I-70 on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers were gathered Monday night on the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Post Road exit for a shooting that’s left one person dead.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a person shot just after 5:15 p.m. Monday on a ramp at the interchange. However, IMPD later said, Indiana State Police is the lead investigator.

State police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted about 6:15 p.m. that the person died in a vehicle, and no suspect information was immediately available. He also cautioned that motorists should expect delays amid the police activity.

Perrine says more information will be released when it’s available.