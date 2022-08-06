Crime Watch 8

1 dies on city’s westside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the westside of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 1:30 Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a person shot at Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road.

According to police, a person was found shot and the suspects fled from the scene.

Officers found two suspects nearby which led to a shootout with police and the suspects, police say.

Both suspects were taken into custody and to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

Police didn’t say if any officers or suspects had been shot. Police have not released the identities of those involved.

The person shot was also taken to Eskenazi Hospital where they died.