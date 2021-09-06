Crime Watch 8

1 fatally shot at apartment complex on northeast side

A crime scene is shown in Indianapolis in an undated photo. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died in a shooting that happened Sunday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers were sent around 7:20 p.m. on a report of a person shot in the 7800 block of Musket Street, which is in an apartment complex near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and East 75th Street.

Upon arrival, police found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.