Crime Watch 8

1 fatally shot at apartment complex on northeast side

A crime scene is shown in Indianapolis in an undated photo. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Jacey Crawford
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died in a shooting that happened Sunday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers were sent around 7:20 p.m. on a report of a person shot in the 7800 block of Musket Street, which is in an apartment complex near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and East 75th Street.

Upon arrival, police found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

South Carolina attorney shot in the head 3 months after his wife and son were killed

National /

Hurricane Larry becomes a Category 3 storm — this season’s 3rd major cyclone in the Atlantic

Weather Stories /

Tim Wilkerson takes Funny Car win at NHRA U.S. Nationals

Sports /

Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image