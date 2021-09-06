1 fatally shot at apartment complex on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died in a shooting that happened Sunday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
Officers were sent around 7:20 p.m. on a report of a person shot in the 7800 block of Musket Street, which is in an apartment complex near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and East 75th Street.
Upon arrival, police found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
The victim was later pronounced deceased.
No victim or suspect information has been released.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.