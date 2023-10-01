1 fatally shot at east side apartment complex off 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person died in a fatal shooting at an east side apartment complex Sunday morning.

The name or age of the person has not been released yet.

Around 11:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive North on a report of a person shot. That is in the Amber Woods apartment complex off North Mitthoeffer Road near East 38th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Investigators are still working to gather information regarding the shooting. They have not released information on any suspects yet.