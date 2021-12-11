Crime Watch 8

1 fatally shot at east side motel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting at a motel on the city’s east side Friday evening, police said.

Around 10 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6800 block of East 21st Street on reports of a person shot — that’s the address for Budget 8 Inn.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

IMPD did not immediately release the victim’s name.

This is the fifth shooting of the evening in the Circle City, and the second deadly shooting.

Around 5:10 p.m., IMPD responded to a person shot in the 1600 block of North Meridian Street. The person was reported to be in “serious but stable condition.”

At approximately 5:30 p.m., police responded to Indy’s northwest side in the 4300 block of Majestic Lane for reports of a person shot. The victim, an adult female, was pronounced dead.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the city’s east side for a person shot. The victim, who was shot in the 1200 block of North Gladstone Avenue, was in stable condition, police said.

Moments later, IMPD officers responded to Community Hospital East for a walk-in person shot. The person’s condition was not immediately released.