1 fatally shot in east side neighborhood off Washington Street

Indianapolis police on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of North Bradley Avenue and East New York Street. (WISH Photo/Nate Amaya)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Monday morning after they were fatally shot in an east side neighborhood.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of East New York Street and North Bradley Avenue around 9:10 a.m. on a shots fired run.

That’s in the Tuxedo Park neighborhood off East Washington Street just east of North Sherman Drive.

When they arrived, they located a person suffering a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD didn’t say what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects.