1 fatally shot in parking lot of Brownsburg Square Shopping Center

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A man died in a shooting Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a “busy” Brownsburg shopping center, police said.

Brownsburg Police Department was called just after 5:25 p.m. Monday to the former Kmart store, 975 N. Green St. It’s being converted into a new Kroger in the Brownsburg Square Shopping center, which is near the intersection of Green Street, also known as State Road 267, and North Northfield Drive.

Cpl. Chris Nelson for Brownsburg Police Department said the shooting happened in a “busy area” of the town of 27,000 west of Indianapolis in Hendricks County.

Nelson did not have any information on a suspect, but said investigators believe no public threat exists because the shooting was not believed to be random. However, he did not provide details on what circumstances may have led to the shooting or why police think it wasn’t random.

Nelson said he did not believe a white truck at the crime scene was a part of the investigation.

From about 6-9:30 p.m., town police had called on people to avoid the shopping center.