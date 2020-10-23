1 flown to hospital, 1 arrested in Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – One person is in custody following a crash and stabbing in Columbus Friday morning, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Just after 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Lincoln Park Drive for a report of a woman being attacked.

The incident began after the suspect crashed what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle and then began stabbing the other driver in the crash, the department said.

Police said as officers were getting to the scene, the suspect was spotted running from the area.

The suspect was found and apprehended, a short time later, hiding in a house in the 2500 block of 23rd Street.

The woman was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of her injuries. Police have described her condition as stable.